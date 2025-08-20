DC Studios’ Superman is flying past major box office hits in North America despite losing theaters and digital release. It has now beaten one of Disney’s Oscar-winning movies to enter the all-time top 80 list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC film has stronger legs in its domestic turf than overseas. It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year in North America and will remain in that spot until some other movie dethrones it. The film is unlikely to cross the $400 million milestone in North America and will thus stay below A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch. This is just the beginning of the new DC Universe; many more series and movies are being developed and will eventually come out.

How much has Superman earned domestically after 39 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, James Gunn’s movie collected $600K on its sixth Monday. It still has strong legs at the domestic box office, as it declined by -39.3% only from last Monday. It lost 265 theaters last Friday. With that, the movie has hit the $341.5 million cume at the domestic box office. It is tracking to earn between $350 million and $360 million in its domestic run.

Surpasses Zootopia as the 78th highest-grossing film ever in North America!

Superman has surpassed Zootopia after its strong earnings on Monday, the 6th. Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, Zootopia won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film collected $341.36 million in its domestic run. The DC flick has surpassed that collection in thirty-nine days, becoming the 78th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

Worldwide box office update

Superman is inches away from hitting the $600 million milestone, and that will happen in the upcoming weekend or before that. Overseas, the DC movie has raked in $254.6 million since its July release, and allied to domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film has hit $596.09 million. It is less than a million away from surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The David Corenswet-starrer DC film was released on July 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office Day 11: Smashes Past Disney’s Snow White, Edging Closer To A Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News