It seems like there was another side to Matthew Perry that has remained unknown to the masses. The Friends star passed away on October 28 after drowning in his hot tub due to acute effects of ketamine in his body. He was known as the funny and helpful one. But several sources now claim he was abusive towards his ex-girlfriends, including Molly Hurwitz. Scroll below for all the details!

Shortly after his death, Molly hinted at the immense “pain” she suffered during her relationship with Matthew. For the unversed, the duo began dating in 2018 and took their relationship to the next step with engagement in November 2020. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get past the rough days and ended their romance in 2021.

Molly Hurwitz was told she was “crazy” by Matthew Perry?

As per a report by DailyMail, Molly Hurwitz called it quits with Matthew Perry after they were embroiled in a huge fight on Valentine’s Day, 2021. She allegedly discovered that he had purchased a gift for another lady he had met on Raya. Strong rumors previously claimed the 17 Again actor was flirting with 19-year-old Kate Haralson on the dating app.

A source close to the development revealed, “He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy. He hated that she dumped him, and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

Matthew Perry threw Morgan Moses onto a bed?

The outlet also reported that Matthew was abusive towards his lie-in sober companion, Morgan Moses. He allegedly pushed her into a wall during a meltdown in March 2022. “Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions. Perry had a fear that he was going to be abandoned. He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left,” added the report.

After the incident, Morgan Moses quit her job as his sober companion and cut all ties with him.

According to various sources, Matthew Perry was a very different man compared to what the world knew of him. Molly Hurwitz even hinted at the same in her tribute post.

Molly Hurwitz’s tribute post for the late Matthew Perry

In a lengthy Instagram post, Molly shared her bittersweet memories of her late ex-fiance. An excerpt from her tribute read, “I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

