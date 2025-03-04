In September last year, Korean media outlet BizHankook reported that BTS’ J-Hope had purchased a new home (read penthouse) in a high-end apartment complex in Seoul for 12 billion KRW (approx. 9 million USD). However, a month later, it was further reported that the singer had also bought the lower floor, along with the penthouse.

This is not the BTS member’s first investment in luxurious real estate. He had done it before buying this penthouse. He previously owned two other high-end properties; now, adding these two, he possesses four residences in Seoul and a property in LA. According to the Korean outlet, it has been reported that J-Hope signed the contract for the lower-floor unit of the penthouse in June 2020 and completed the full payment by July 2024.

After this, he officially transferred ownership. However, per the current market rates, the apartments will cost between 11 and 12 billion KRW (which is 8.3 to 9 million USD). As J-Hope didn’t take out a mortgage, it was reported that he paid over 20 billion KRW (approximately 15 million USD) in cash to buy these two apartments.

Another recent report on March 2, 2025, stated that the house where the BTS band member stays while in LA is a mansion listed under Airbnb Luxe. It is located in the upscale area of Beverly Hills, LA, and comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a dedicated workspace. If anyone wants to book the property, one must claim it 30 days prior with a daily rent of $2.3K (approximately 3.47 million KRW). If you wish to book for a month, the rental price will be around $71K (approximately 104 million KRW). If the cleaning and service charges are added, then the charge will exceed $90,000 (approximately 131 million KRW).

The accommodation comes with essential amenities like three-times-daily chef-prepared meals, airport pick-and-drop transportation, grocery shopping, and housekeeping. Airbnb Luxe described the property as, “Immerse yourself in a relaxing yet luxurious Californian lifestyle in an impressive Beverly Hills residence. Explore Laurel Canyon, stroll along Hollywood Boulevard, or enjoy sightseeing in Santa Monica.”

When J-Hope appeared on the MBC show I Live Alone on February 28, 2025, he talked about his stay in LA. Sharing the reason behind his stay in LA, the singer said, “I came to LA to work on my music. This is for a very important single album that I’ve been planning since before my military discharge.” He further added, “I spend a lot of time at home, so I set up a space where I can record,” and gave a glimpse of his workspace, bedroom, bathroom, and more.

