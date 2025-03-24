As BTS’ V has been serving military duties, his fans stay on alert if anything gets posted from his account during these times to get an update about their favorite idol. Recently, on March 22, 2025, V, one of the band members of BTS, took to his Weverse account and shared a few snaps from his gym time to keep his massive fandom happy and updated regarding his whereabouts.

His photos have gone viral as the K-pop idol showed off the muscles he built after losing some weight. For the unversed, the singer has lost the extra 10 kgs he gained in the initial days after enlisting in the military. He updated his fans back then and shared how he weighed. He also revealed his recent weight on his Weverse after shedding those extra pounds. The post went live and sparked discussions among the ARMYs (the BTS fandom). Scroll ahead to find out.

On March 22, 2025, V shared some pictures, giving a sneak peek of his fitness journey and a gym mirror selfie. With those photos, V wrote a caption that read, “But recently…! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg… Hahahaha, I’ll try harder,” hinting at his last weight gain. Following his enlistment, he gained 10kg, and while updating his fans, he wrote back at that time, “Time for a check-in. Currently weighing in at 72.5 kg (160 lbs). Stay tuned for more updates.”

[🚨] #V on weverse “But recently…! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg.. Hahahaha

V is always known for having a lean physique, but in his latest photos, the K-pop idol can be seen in a bulked-up loo, which left his fans stunned, wanting to see more of him. It sparked reactions on social media platforms, and the fandom took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, voicing their opinions about their idol. One wrote, “Taehyung sshi. Why did your body become so big? You seemed like a baby bear,r but you’ve just become a bear now. Oh my god, being handsome amongst all this, too.”

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 250323 ARMY: taehyung sshi. why did your body become so big. you seemed like a baby bear but you've just become a bear now. oh my god, being handsome amongst all this too also what's with the Pororo *crying* i'm going insane *crying* also i missed… pic.twitter.com/H7OdUVnI3M — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 23, 2025

Another fan requested, “I wanna see Taehyung so bad… [I miss Taehyung so bad].” One of the ARMYs asked, “Oppa, can I see your six-pack belly?” For those who don’t know, V often answers his fans on Weverse. As one of his fans asked his advice on a weight loss journey, he responded, “If you eat less, there’s weight loss… Fighting! Try eating a meat-focused diet!” To another fan who wanted to see more photos of him, the BTS member said, “I’m at the base right now… If I could, I’d give you 100 selcas…”

As BTS members go through military service, their fans love having small interactions with them.

