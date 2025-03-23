BTS’ Jungkook has set a new record with his smash-hit solo debut song, Seven. Released back in July 2023, the song has now earned a BRIT gold certification in the UK. With this, the K-pop star has now achieved a new milestone never reached by any from the Korean music industry. Truly, Jungkook’s solo success list is never-ending.

On March 21, the British Photographic Industry (BPI) revealed that Jungkook’s Seven featuring Latto has been officially certified BRIT gold in the United Kingdom. With this, not only did he earn his first BRIT gold, but Seven also became the first-ever K-pop debut song to earn the coveted certification in the UK.

A single is certified gold when it has sold over 400,000 units, while an album earns the same at 100,000 units sold, according to the British Photographic Industry’s certification thresholds.

Congratulations Jungkook!

'Seven', the single by Jung Kook featuring @Latto, is now #BRITcertified Gold

This new update arrives with another grand achievement news. On March 23, 2025, almost two years after the release, the music video for the song has also garnered 500 million views, setting a new record as first K-pop solo debut by a male artist to achieve so.

Released on July 14, 2023, the BTS maknae unveiled Seven as the pre-release for his solo debut album GOLDEN, which arrived back in November 2023. It was also his last official solo release before Jungkook enlisted for military in December 2023. The main song was released as a explicit version featuring Latto, while there was also a separate clean version with only the K-pop idol.

Through the catchy lyrics, he talks about his willingness to be with his lover seven days a week. In addition to the infectious beats, Jungkook’s catchy rap combined with Latto’s verse creates a new kind of magic in Seven. The song also earned massive commercial success, perfectly setting the backdrop for his first solo album, GOLDEN.

In addition, the music video featured actress Han So Hee, best known for her roles in My Name, The World of the Married, Nevertheless, Gyeongseong Creature, and more popular Korean dramas. Through the cinematic music video, Jungkook, with the help of the K-drama actress, narrates a powerful love story that is etched in the history of K-pop forever.

Seven’s incredible commercial success also included a Billboard debut. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, setting a new record for both Jungkook’s solo career and the K-pop industry. Almost 2 years later, as the song continues to achieve new milestones, it shows the power Jungkook holds as a star K-pop soloist.

Watch the music video for Seven here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently gearing up for his military discharge. He will be returning home alongside Jimin, who also enlisted with him through the buddy system in the Korean army. His other bandmates, RM, SUGA, and V, will also be discharged in June, while J-Hope and Jin have already returned last year. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Jungkook’s return as a soloist. Last year, for BTS FESTA 2024, he only released an unofficial solo titled Never Let Go. Otherwise, his official releases arrived before his enlistment only.

