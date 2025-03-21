An employee at a restaurant in Itaewon had violated BTS’ Jungkook’s privacy by leaking photos of him from when he visited. It has been revealed that the K-pop idol personally requested the individual to no spread his photos, as it was a private visit. However, they did not listen to him and went ahead with uploading it online anyway.

Recently, Jungkook visited a BBQ restaurant in Itaewon alongside his 97-liner bestie SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. The popular pair’s presence at the establishment quickly created buzz after an worker allegedly clicked their pictures and shared them online. The original posted revealed that since the BTS member is currently serving in military, the employee didn’t ask for his photo directly. They also expressed excitement about meeting two big K-pop stars in person.

Initially, it seemed like an adorable moment, with other fans quickly flocking to express delight in spotting the besties together. However, merely moments after, the pictures became controversial, and fans flooded the original post with criticism. The situation unfolded when the OP admitted that Jungkook personally requested him not to share the photos online because he wanted to visit the restaurant again without creating buzz about it.

JUNGKOOK & MINGYU known as gyukook spotted again together having dinner in Itaewon pic.twitter.com/QKjqrlFMZb — borahaemybts_ (@borahaemybts_) March 20, 2025

However, despite his earnest request, the person circulated the pictures, and fans couldn’t help but get angry about the matter. This situation once again reignited the conversations about idols’ privacy and how easily it is violated. In particular, the Seven singers has previously requested his fans not to invade his privacy, yet incidents like this continue to happen, presenting a big question to us – “Are K-pop idols, not human beings, and don’t they deserve to protect their privacy just because they are public figures?”

Jungkook’s supporters are furious over this recent invasion. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “So Jungkook clearly asked the OP not to post the pictures they took of him and Mingyu, but they still did.. This is ridiculous.”

Another wrote, “The fact that Jungkook himself requested OP not to share his pics, yet they ignored him and did it anyway, makes me feel sick. I hope we all learn from this and start respecting his words more.”

“How do you ruin your ‘fave’s’ good time and still call yourself a fan? Posting pictures when he specifically asked you not to is just selfish,” another user wrote.

“Jungkook keeps asking for privacy, and yet people still do this to him. It’s heartbreaking—he deserves so much better,” wrote one fan.

A restaurant employee is facing backlash for sharing a photo of BTS’s Jungkook dining with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu—despite his request to keep it private. Fans are outraged over yet another invasion of his privacy. More: https://t.co/Uz9tNjF4Zh#Jungkook #Mingyu pic.twitter.com/GU8fojNGv8 — @tsismosang.ajumma (@TsismosangA) March 21, 2025

So Jungkook clearly asked the OP not to post the pictures they took of him and Mingyu, but they still did.. This is ridiculous. — simo 📂 (@simytime) March 20, 2025

jungkook is the most vocal about wanting his privacy being respected, hell he even begged people to not stalk him and yet this is how freaks behave with him. this just breaks my heart, he deserves so much better 💔 https://t.co/SkF0BsVk8e — pavi ⁷ (@nereidelf) March 20, 2025

the fact that Jungkook himself have requested op to not share his pics yet they ignored him and did it and everyone helped by spreading it is making me feel sooo sick , i hope that we all learned our lesson from this and start to actually listen to Jungkook’s words more :(( pic.twitter.com/laN1UrzuCM — ashh 𐙚 | semi ia (@mainstarkoo) March 20, 2025

So jungkook asked op not to spread the pictures because if the pictures spread he wouldn’t be able to visit that restaurant again but that person still spread it? Oh these people deserve the worst I swear. — ☾︎ (@slaythvx) March 20, 2025

so jungkook actually DENIED to post the pictures from the restaurant bcs he said he will NOT be able to come next time if the pics are posted, yet the OP who met/saw him posted the pictures.. goodness.. he must be so disappointed :/ pic.twitter.com/AYS9Ii2sJA — kasy (@koovarbie) March 20, 2025

Jungkook’s privacy has been violated many times previously. From his schedules to private photos from vacations, the BTS member has been subjected to terrifying privacy invasion on many occasions.

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, fans are looking forward to his discharge from the military. He is set to return in June of this year alongside his bandmate Jimin, who enlisted in the service with him through the buddy system.

Notably, RM, V, and SUGA will also be discharged in June, while Jin and J-Hope have already returned home last year.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Studio Dragon Unveils 8 New K-Dramas For 2025: From Lee Jae-Wook’s Dear Hongrang To Park Bo-Young’s Unknown Seoul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News