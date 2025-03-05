BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in South Korea, and a few of the members are serving in the military. Among them, V and RM enlisted together in December 2023. On March 3, V posted a military update stating that he only had 99 days left of his enlistment, leaving his fans excited about his discharge. However, as soon as the post started to go viral, it got deleted, and everyone joked that he deleted it because of RM.

Fans pointed out that he deleted the post after RM’s much-detailed letter was shared online. On the post, the Fake Love singer was spotted commenting, “Wait, this post makes him look way too smart.” Soon after that, he posted a long message on Weverse. Scroll ahead to find out what he shared.

BTS’ V shared a detailed update about his military journey on the Weverse post. He revealed that he has been promoted to Sargeant and even became a Special Warrior. He worked out so extensively that the singer even broke one of his ribs and then gained 70 kg. However, now, he has been on a strict diet to get back to his usual self.

He also explained how much he has gotten into reading books and how he adjusted to the military life along with his insomnia. V further mentioned how much he struggled to wake to the early life there. The BTS member expressed his love and longing for his fans and concerts. He shared that he has been missing performing on stage. The singer even humorously admitted that he had forgotten the ‘Black Swan’ choreography when one junior soldier asked him. He further added that his recent entertainment picks have been Buried Hearts, featuring Park Hyun-Sik, and I Live Alone, which recently featured J-Hope’s appearance.

He concluded his post by saying, “I miss you! I love you!” to his fans. However, V deleted his previous post referring to his discharge date because he didn’t think it was long enough after seeing RM’s post. This whole fiasco left the ARMYs cracked. The fans took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and wrote, “Taehyung said Namjoon’s post looks more clear and deleted his.” Another one joked, “Wait, did Tae delete his post because Namjoon’s long letter looks so clean and intelligent to him !?!?!?”

A few fans even called him “cute”. Another X user commented, “The way Namjoon’s letter was so profound even Taehyung was gagged and said hold on lemme pull up a chair.”

Well, what are your thoughts about V and RM’s banter on the internet regarding their military update? Isn’t it too funny and cute? Did you know the singer went through such a tough time in the military? Let us know.

