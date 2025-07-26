Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals key plot points from Netflix’s Korean thriller Trigger.

Using weapons for self-protection is a debated topic, and each country has its own rules on possession and use. What happens when you allow citizens to take the law and their protection into their own hands? Netflix’s latest Korean thriller, Trigger, addresses this question with a story that poses a touch of morality and human conscience at its core.

What Is The Plot Of Netflix’s Trigger?

Trigger follows the story of Lee Do (played by Kim Nam-gil), a police officer who refrains from using a gun. After having served in the military and used weapons to take lives, he vows never to use a gun. Chaos soon ensues when guns start becoming available to the common folk. They begin using the weapon to deal with the smallest of hiccups. Moon Baek (played by Kim Young-kwang) is the perpetrator of this chaos, who finds emotionally weak people and preys on them.

Trigger Ending Explained: What Happens To Lee Do & Moon Baek?

At the end of Trigger, we see that the Korean government announces strict laws to make sure that the guns don’t create more casualties than they already have. Lee Do prepares the captain’s funeral. But the plans are disrupted as Moon Baek invites everyone to a stadium to get their hands on free guns.

Moon Baek deploys a smoke gas and fires a shot. The public, not knowing who fired, began shooting aimlessly. Moon Baek is also shot in this frenzy. Dozens lose their lives in the mishap. Amidst the rampant shooting, Lee Do goes up to save a young boy. This scene is captured by the media, and the people are awoken from their stupor.

The public returns their guns to the government as peace is restored again. Moon Baek is kept in a hospital, but his condition is critical. The foreigners who dealt with Moon Baek and provided the guns sent a hitwoman to take Moon Baek out. It can be assumed that Moon Baek was killed at the end.

Lee Do survives, and the masses go back to living their lives in a country that is free of guns and the unstable power dynamic that came with it. The criminals who misused the guns also face their fate at the end of the episode.

What Message Does Trigger Give To Viewers?

Trigger serves as a wake-up call and a reminder for people’s moral practices. In a world where the gun holds maximum power, there is bound to be chaos, disruption of peace, and an unsafe environment. It is easy to let the emotions take precedence and put an end to a recurring problem. To exist in a peaceful society, it is necessary to guard your interests and also the interests of others. If we begin running amok and doing what we please, there is bound to be friction.

