The annual Christmas party hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for being full of glitz, glamor, and fun. While this year, the reality stars opted for a more intimate gathering compared to their vast bashes, they still had a lot of fun with whatever they could work with.

Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner shared glimpses from their party online. From their gorgeous outfits to the decor, they flaunted what the inside of the party looked like this year. Here’s a peek inside their intimate festive party and everything they indulged in, including cocktails, glitzy outfits, card games, Lego houses, and more.

Inside The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Tequila bottles as parting gifts

This year’s low-key celebration wasn’t as outlandish as their parties usually are, but videos from the party showcase how much fun they still managed to have on the occasion. Kim took to her Instagram story to share a video of Kendall’s 818 Tequila bottles lined in a row and decorated with red bows. Candles surrounded them, providing a warm, festive glow to the place.

In the video, she said, “How cute is this? We can all take one of these as a little parting gift.” In another story, she also flaunted the Lego houses built by her kids. One of them was a replica of the house in the popular festive film Home Alone. For the uninitiated, she has four kids with ex-husband Kanye West: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm.

Card games and dressing up

Apart from that, there were card games, as Kendall revealed on her Instagram. The family competition was played using playing cards with 818 printed on them. On the other hand, Kylie flaunted her gorgeous look for the party. She wore a glowing white sequin gown, matching jewelry, pearl heels, and glitzy nails. She shared selfies of her looks in her story.

Cocktails and Christmas carols

Additionally, she posted a video singing the song Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with her two kids, Stormi and Aire, as the family sat in the car on the way to the party. Kylie also shared a photo of her festive drink, a white cocktail with a rosemary sprig to match the night’s vibe. Khloe had previously revealed that she couldn’t attend the party.

The third-born Kar-Jenner sister had taken to her story to reveal that her daughter True and son Tatum had fallen sick so that she couldn’t attend the annual bash for the first time in a long time. She wrote, “I feel so terrible for my sick littles. No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow.” Meanwhile, days ago, Kim had revealed plans for a chill party.

“We’re doing a low-key Christmas Eve party this year,” she had said during the opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City. She had explained it was because of construction but added that everyone would still be dressing up to the nines because that’s what they do.

