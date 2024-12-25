With that time of the year here and Christmas festivities everywhere, most families are busy decorating their homes, putting together feasts, and just celebrating in general. The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for all of its parties and decorations. Each year, they host a grand bash and invite the A-listers to enjoy, wine, and dine. This year is a little different though.

Kim Kardashian previously revealed they’ll be hosting an intimate gathering this year but that doesn’t mean the Christmas fun is over. The family is very connected to the festival and Kendall Jenner even broke down once over a few Christmas ornaments. Here’s what the supermodel revealed about it.

Kendall Jenner Gives A Christmas House Tour

During her Architectural Digest home tour, Kendall showed off her home decked up in lights and wreaths. She also revealed how she loves vintage vibes and her mood boards encapsulate that. When she showcased the living room, she mentioned how she loves it because of how everyone can relax and chill in it while also playing games, drinking wine, and chatting.

She further mentioned how family and friends use that place to cry or have deep talks. Kendall then flaunted her fireplace (which had four stockings on it) and called it pretty special. “I love the crackle, I love the smell, especially at the holidays,” the founder of 818 Tequila added. The model then pointed at her Christmas tree and said it was the bigger of the two trees she hosts.

Did Kendall Jenner Have A Breakdown Over Kris Giving Ornaments To Another Sister?

Then came emotional story time as Kendall revealed how and why she had a breakdown because she thought her mother Kris Jenner had given the Christmas ornaments to another one of her sisters. For the unversed, Kylie Jenner is her younger sister while she also has three half-sisters namely Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, who are older than her. Back to the breakdown story, she said this is a moment she could get emotional talking about.

Kendall divulged that this year for Christmas Kris “actually gifted me the original Christopher Radko Christmas ornaments that I grew up with for 29 years of my life.” Explaining the backstory, she added, “My mom’s had these since before I was born and I thought she had given them to another sister of mine.” The 29-year-old cheekily added she will not name names.

Mainly because of that, she “got really sad last year and had a breakdown,” in front of her mother. But she actually didn’t give them to another sister and this year, she surprised Kendall with those Christmas ornaments. “They are the originals so even this box is really special to me because this is the box they were all packaged in literally all my childhood,” the socialite explained.

Kendall stated that all these little details are really burned into her memory, then she pointed towards the Christmas tree with the ornaments and said, “Thank you mom, I love you so much, and this is the best.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News