Yet another season of Celebrity Jeopardy is here, and fans are excited to see which stars and public figures they will witness competing on the popular game show. For the unversed, the competitive show features 27 popular celebrities fighting out to win the title, an entry into the Tournament of Champions, and prize money donated to a charity of their choice.

The format remains similar to the original game show Jeopardy, which featured groups of clues. Celebrity Jeopardy first premiered in September 2022 and was hosted by Mayim Bialik. She was later replaced by Ken Jennings, who was also the host of Jeopardy. Season three of the ABC series is expected to air new episodes soon. Here’s the complete list of contestants for the season.

Celebrity Jeopardy: Which Stars Will Compete On Season 3 Of The Game Show?

The contestants of season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy include actors, hosts, comedians, and more. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and House of Cards star Rachel Brosnahan will appear on the show, as will The View host Ana Navarro. Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, who has also appeared on Jeopardy, will also compete on Celebrity Jeopardy 3.

Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the popular teen movie High School Musical, is the next name on the list. D’Arcy Carden from The Good Place, Blake Anderson, known for featuring on Workaholics, and Margaret Cho, who starred in Fire Island, will also star in the upcoming game show.

Other Celebrities Slated To Participate On The Show

Seth Green from Robot Chicken, Max Greenfield from New Girl, and Camilla Luddington, who starred in the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, will be seen on Celebrity Jeopardy. Dead to Me star Natalie Morales, Melissa Peterman from Happy’s Place, Roy Wood Jr. from The Daily Show, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred in Community, are the next set of names to be featured on the competitive reality series.

The other names on the roster, courtesy Entertainment Weekly, include Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Omar J. Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Chris Distefano (Benders), Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), David Friedberg (All-In), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Mina Kimes (ESPN’s Around The Horn), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), and Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This).

Who Won Celebrity Jeopardy Seasons 1 & 2?

The first season of Celebrity Jeopardy saw Ike Barinholtz crowned the winner. Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt were the other two finalists. Constance Wu, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Hasan Minhaj also featured on the season. Lisa Ann Walter won the second season, while Mo Rocca and Katie Nolan were the finalists. Macaulay Culkin also featured in the season. Season 3 premieres on ABC on January 8, 2025.

