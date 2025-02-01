The separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has been hard for her, especially during the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Ever since he moved out of their home and shifted to a condo, Kyle has been open about feeling lonely.

The reality star has been open about struggling to adapt to the change and has been honest about her feelings. During a recent episode, the two sat down for a chat which led to Kyle breaking down in front of him, making for a very emotional scene for the former couple as well as the audience.

Kyle Richards Breaks Down Talking To Mauricio Umansky Amidst Separation

In the scene, Kyle and Mauricio are having a conversation about their living conditions at the moment. The real estate broker shared insight on how he resides in his new condo and stated, “It’s pretty together. It’s coming.. as together as I’m going to get it.” Mauricio added, “My refrigerator is, you know, I’ve got eggs,” and proceeded to talk about what he usually eats.

“What I do is I eat a lot of soups. Like canned soups. I just throw them in. Little tomato, whatever,” he explained and then asked Kyle, “How is it living at the house with the girls?” That got the RHOBH star emotional and she replied, “I mean, it’s quiet sometimes, you know?” as tears welled up in her eyes. “You’re in a new place and it feels new and different,” Kyle added.

“I’m in our home. I’m there with, like, you know.. I’m in the place where everybody was. It just feels different,” she said, breaking down in front of him. She tried to shrug the feelings off but Mauricio hugged her and gave her a kiss on her head. “Sorry,” Kyle stated after pulling away and wiping her eyes. “It’s okay,” Mauricio responded to the emotional moment.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Status

For the unversed, Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation in 2023 after almost a three decade long marriage. The two tied the knot in 1996 and have three daughters together. Both of them are yet to file for divorce even though it has been more than a year since they revealed their split.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kyle spoke about why the two haven’t initiated divorce yet. “We’re good friends, and we get along really well. We just live separate lives and it just hasn’t come up yet.” She then further added that they’ll address it whenever the time comes.

Kyle expressed, “It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us feel comfortable initiating, we just kind of let it go and just really good friends, and we care about each other, and we get along,” concluding the topic.

