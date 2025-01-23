Love Island may be one of the most popular dating reality shows, but Love Is Blind has quickly made its mark on not just fans but also many stars and celebrities. Having premiered in 2020, the series gained popularity and has cemented itself as one of the top shows in the reality dating genre.

Love is Blind is back with its eighth season, and viewers are quite excited to witness more couples, chemistry, drama, fun, and entertainment. Having gained a large fan following and positive reviews, the show is going upwards. Here’s what we know about the upcoming show season.

Love Is Blind Season 8: Premiere Date & Episode Count

Season 8 of Love Is Blind will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, on Netflix. A new episode will drop every Friday for 12 episodes in this upcoming new season of the popular reality show.

Love Is Blind Season 8: Cast & Location Of Singles

Only three cast members, Alex, Brittany, and Joey, have yet to be unveiled. They were announced during the season 7 reunion. While the participants over the last few seasons have been picked from a variety of areas like Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, and Washington, this time around, the single contestants will be from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tudum shared what one unnamed cast member had to say about the cast being from Minneapolis. “It’s such a small community. You kind of see the same people over and over. I just never found the right person that clicked for me,” they said. It is yet to be revealed which participant had this to say.

Love Is Blind Season 8: What To Expect

First things first, Netflix has officially renewed Love is Blind until season 10. All 12 episodes of the Emmy-nominated show will be an hour long. This is not the first time the platform has renewed the successful series for more than one season at once. Back in 2023, the show was renewed for two consecutive seasons due to its streaming and viewership numbers.

As per the official description, the participants will “cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships.” The cast will aim to “form deep and immediate connections” on an “unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations.” Will their relationship stand the test of time after they “leave the pods for the real world or not?”

A special teaser celebrating five years of the show and its fandom was released by Netflix, giving a glimpse of the upcoming eighth season.

