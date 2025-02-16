A Court of Thorns and Roses continues to be one of the most popular of the genre. Ten years since its release, it still dominates the bestseller lists and sales charts. One of the biggest developments around the series happened a few years ago.

A television adaptation was announced for Hulu, sparking mixed reactions among fans. While some were excited about finally witnessing their favorite characters on screen to others skeptical about the production and casting the team might do. Here’s the latest update about the television series.

Is A Court Of Thorns & Roses Series Scrapped By Hulu?

According to Variety, the adaptation has officially been cancelled. The show whose script was being worked on by author Sarah J Maas herself as well as Outlander creator Ronald D Moore will not be happening anymore. Few months ago it was revealed that production had paused on the series. Now, it has been confirmed that the ACOTAR show will not be arriving on Hulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah J. Maas (@sarahjmaas)

While it was not in active development in 2024, some fans were still hopeful about it but the recent report has made it clear that production on the show has been scrapped. As per the portal, Maas is looking to sell the adaptation rights to a different studio and platform once they have expired at Disney.

A Court of Thorns and Roses: Book Series History

For the unversed, the first book is titled A Court of Thorns and Roses and it was released in 2015. Ten years later, the series has four main books and one novella released with two more books and one novella in the works. It revolves around the world of Prythian which consists of humans and fae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah J. Maas (@sarahjmaas)

The main characters of the series are Feyre Archeron, Rhysand, Nesta Archeron, Cassian, Elain Archeron, Azriel, Lucien Vanserra, Vassa, and more. It enjoys immense popularity and a huge fandom around the world. Sarah’s next book is expected to be the fifth book of the series. While an announcement is yet to be made, there are several fan theories about it.

As per the storyline and foreshadowing, Elain Archeron and Azriel are expected to lead the book with their love story. The first three books were about Feyre Archeron and her journey with Rhysand. The novella was the bridge between the first three books and the three subsequent spin offs.

The fourth book, which is the first of the spinoffs, was led by Feyre’s sister Nesta. Her love story with Cassian and journey as a Valkyrie took center stage. The next two spinoff books could potentially be Elain’s story with the shadowsinger Azriel and Lucien’s love story with the cursed firebird queen Vassa. The title announcement of book five is expected sometime his year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloomsbury Publishing (@bloomsburypublishing)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Are Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Not Filing For Divorce Due To Asset Divisions & Lack Of Prenup? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News