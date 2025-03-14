Officer on Duty is running successfully in theaters across Kerala. Like other recent successful Malayalam films, it has also received a dubbed theatrical release in other languages. The Telugu and Tamil versions will be released in theaters tomorrow, March 14, 2025 (Friday), and bookings are already open.

However, there is a problem, multiplexes are refusing to screen the film. The reason is that the original Malayalam version was released on February 20, 2025, so an OTT release might be imminent. According to 123Telugu, multiplexes are unwilling to accept the film for exhibition. It remains to be seen whether this issue can be resolved.

One thing to note is that multiplexes are still exhibiting the original Malayalam version in Chennai and Mumbai. The film stars Kunchacko Boban as Harishankar, a police officer who has recently been demoted to the rank of Circle Inspector after some altercations with his superiors. Priyamani plays Geetha, Harishankar’s wife.

Written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Jithu Asharef, Officer on Duty is a crime investigation thriller where the protagonist has suffered an enormous personal loss. Harishankar is a brash, brooding character. The film’s one major drawback is its excessive reliance on coincidences, which can feel unrealistic. However, the performances are strong overall, and Jakes Bejoy’s music perfectly complements the film. The cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj is impressive, adding to the film’s appeal. Despite its flaws, Officer on Duty is an enjoyable watch.

