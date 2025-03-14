The Telugu-dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has ended its opening week on a good note. Despite being consumed by a larger section of moviegoers in the first three weeks, the film found its takers in Telugu. In fact, within a week, it emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu. Up next, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Opening week run of Chhaava (Telugu)

Apart from Maharashtra, the Bollywood historical drama has performed brilliantly in the Telugu region, and this was the scenario with just the Hindi version. Now, with the Telugu-dubbed version arriving in theatres, the film continued its golden run last week. It opened with 2.63 crores, followed by 3.31 crores and 2.22 crores on day 2 and day 3, respectively.

On weekdays, it maintained a decent hold. On day 4, Chhaava earned 1.24 crores, followed by 95 lakh. On day 6, it raked in 70 lakh. Yesterday, on day 7, a slight jump occurred as 75 lakh came in. Overall, an impressive score of 11.80 crore net came in the opening week for the Telugu version.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1- 2.63 crores

Day 2- 3.31 crores

Day 3- 2.22 crores

Day 4- 1.24 crores

Day 5- 95 lakh

Day 6- 70 lakh

Day 7- 75 lakh

Total- 11.80 crores

Ready to surpass Pathaan!

With 11.80 crore net in the kitty already, Chhaava (Telugu) is inches away from crossing Pathaan (Telugu). The Telugu-dubbed version of Pathaan earned 13 crore net at the Indian box office. So, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is just 1.20 crores away from Pathaan, which will be covered by tomorrow. With this feat, it will become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu.

Top Bollywood grossers in Telugu (net):

Animal – 46 crores

Jawan – 28 crores

Brahmastra – 15.27 crores

Pathaan – 13 crores

Chhaava – 11.80 crores (7 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

