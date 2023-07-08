Kajol is among the most celebrated actress in the Hindi film industry. Known for her bubbly nature, the actress never has a dull moment when she is on television talking about her personal and professional life. Once, during a conversation with Karan Johar, Kajol mentioned how she can never play a village girl as she looks “rich.”

Kajol, who is the daughter of the veteran actress Tanuja, began her journey in showbiz at the age of 17 with the 1992 film Bekhudi. The actress has been in the industry for the past three decades and took a short break from movies after her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, declining many offers. While she denied calling it a break, she said she has become a lot more picky about her roles.

Back in 2013, Kajol appeared alongside filmmaker Ayan Mukerji in the fourth season of Koffee With Karan. A clip from the show has been making rounds on Instagram in which the Dilwale actress could be seen talking about how she looks too rich to play a village girl.

In the video, KJo mentioned how there was a lot of talk around to see Kajol back in movies. He further mentioned how nobody has ever seen the actress play a “village Belle” to which she said, “You know, I decided very early… I just look rich. I don’t look poor.” “Whatever, I’m wearing a ghaghra choli at one point of time in Hulchul, I looked at myself and I was like, I don’t look poor.”

Karan Johar then intervened to say, “Kajol, I think you are quite wrong. You have a self-elevation opinion of yourself because you have looked quite poor in a few films.” Leaving everyone in splits, Kajol cracked a joke on herself and said, “That’s in real life. Not in the movies.” The Tribhanga star also burst into laughter, giving a gist of her sense of humour.

The clip is receiving mixed reactions from the audience as many are praising Kajol for being bubbly, while others are slamming her and KJo for associating being poor with villagers.

An Instagram user wrote, “Not every village Belle is poor. Look at how they stereotype village lifestyle,” while another slammed Karan Johar saying, “I want the audacity that Karan has.”

A third user wrote, “Bolly Hypocrites…you know what Richness doesn’t come with money or Looks. It comes with ur right education and culture.”

Another praised Kajol saying, “I love her😄her laughter is so contagious and her sense of humour is something else.”

“It’s great, she can laugh at herself,” commented a fifth one.

Let us know your views on Kajol’s statement in the space below.

