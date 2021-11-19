Kader Khan was one of the top actors of his time who aced all kinds of roles – comedy, villainous or just to naive guy in the neighbourhood. While the late veteran actor left a mark in Bollywood, he spent the last days of his life in Canada.

While many questioned why such a well-known actor had cut ties with almost all in the industry and stayed secluded in Canada, the actor once opened up about it. Here’s what he said.

In a past conversation, Kader got candid about many things, including why he actually left Bollywood and spend his last days in Canada.

While interacting with Rediff Movies, Kader Khan said, “I went away from the industry because all the people I enjoyed working with, like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, are no more. They were institutions; they were my teachers and my students.”

Continuing further, Kader Khan said, “They taught me a few things and learnt a few things from me. They left this world and went away, so I lost interest in my work.” He added, “Yes, after that, I worked for few more years with David Dhawan and Govinda, but I loved writing and slowly, it was taken away from me.”

The late actor added, “Till the time I worked, I was writing my own dialogues. I would even correct Govinda’s dialogue. But writing the whole script gives you more satisfaction. That’s why I left the industry.”

Kader Khan shared an amazing bond with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. He wrote the screenplay for movies such as Khoon Pasinaand Laawaris with Mehra, and gave several after hit with Desai, including Parvarish, Dharam Veer, Suhaag, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Desh Premee.

