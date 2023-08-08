It would be safe to say that Farhan Akhtar is pretty much struggling with some of his big projects. On the one hand, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif are still trying to match their schedules for Jee Le Zara. And on the other, he’s been waiting to start Don 3, but Shah Rukh Khan may not have given his nod. Albeit, the upcoming instalment has been announced with ‘a new era begins’ tagline, leaving the netizens furious and worried. Scroll below for all the details!

There have been multiple reports floating around the third part of the Don franchise. But as most know, SRK has his hands full with Jawan and then Dunki. It looks like Farhan isn’t willing to wait any further and may have moved ahead without the superstar. There also have been rumours that Ranveer Singh may be taking the legacy forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while ago, Farhan Akhtar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a promo of what looked like an announcement for Don 3. A red beam of light gradually forms the number ‘3’ with modified background music of SRK led previous instalments. ‘A new era begins’ is the tagline on the video that has left Shah Rukh Khan’s fans worried about his return to the franchise.

Farhan Akhtar left the netizens guessing with no other details. There was no caption to the post, but netizens began commenting ‘No SRK No Don’ as soon as the video surfaced.

A user commented, “If SRK is not Hero then we don’t want DON franchise anymore…make a fresh film with another actor”

Another wrote, “Iss tune par koi kaise hi SRK ke ilawa kisi ko imagine krr sakta hai”

“#NoSrkNoDON hashtag button >>>>” a comment read.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan reacted, “MUJHE MERA SRK WALA DON WAPAS DO. PLEASE. REQUEST.”

“Kuch to sharam karo Srk k sath kyun nahi kya,” another slammed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Let’s see what Farhan Akhtar has in store for everyone. This is too early to judge.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Don 3!

Must Read: Aryan Khan Rejects A Whopping 100 Crore+ Offer For His Web Series ‘Stardom’ As He’s Not Ready To Sell It To OTT Platform?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News