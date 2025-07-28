Jurassic World Rebirth is holding strong at the worldwide box office. It might not enter the billion-dollar club like some of its predecessors, but it will not go without a fight. Scarlett Johansson’s film has collected over $700 million at the worldwide box office and has been the third highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year for quite some time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite mixed reviews, the sci-fi adventure movie crossed a major milestone at the overseas box office. This shows the popularity of the Jurassic Park franchise worldwide and the star power of the former MCU star. Made on a hefty budget of $180 million, it has earned almost four times the production cost, making it a blockbuster. Hopefully, this ensures the franchise’s future and that the makers will not discontinue it.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office after its 4th weekend?

Jurassic World Rebirth has been pushed to #3 in the domestic box office chart due to the F4 movie’s release this past Friday. It collected $13.0 million at the domestic box office on its fourth weekend. Therefore, the domestic cume has hit $301.5 million, crossing the $300 million milestone. It is the third 2025 release to cross this mark at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo].

Crosses the $700 million milestone worldwide

When Superman was released, its legs shook slightly, but Rebirth has stabilized a little. The movie collected a strong $23.5 million on its fourth weekend at the international box office, with a decline of just 40.8% from last weekend. This solid collection helped it cross the $400 million milestone internationally, taking the collection to $416.9 million. Adding that to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has crossed the $700 million mark and now stands at the $718.4 million cume.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to earn between $800 million and $830 million worldwide. The film was released in theaters on July 2, but it has yet to be released in Japan, and its global run depends on its performance there.

Box Office Summary

North America – $301.5 million

International – $416.8 million

Worldwide – $718. 3 million

