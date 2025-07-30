Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara continues its mind-blowing run. Released amid decent expectations, the film has minted unbelievable numbers at the worldwide box office within a span of two weeks. Already, it has created history by becoming the highest-grossing romantic film, and on day 14, it achieved another significant feat by entering the 400 crore club. In the meantime, it also surpassed Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

The musical romantic drama has become a juggernaut not just in India but also overseas. While in India, it has already amassed a blockbuster total, the run in the overseas market, too, has been outstanding. Considering the fact that the film marks the debut of the lead actors, the earnings are historic. Now, in the recent development, it managed to cross the 400 crore milestone comfortably.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

In India, Saiyaara has earned a solid 270.75 crore net, which equals 319.48 crore gross after including GST. Overseas, the collection has now gone up to 90 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned a massive 409.48 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 270.75 crores

India gross – 319.48 crores

Overseas gross – 90 crores

Worldwide gross – 409.48 crores

By crossing the 400 crore milestone, Saiyaara has become the second Indian film to achieve the feat in 2025 after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which eventually earned 827.06 crore gross.

Surpasses Ajay Devgn’s top grosser!

With 409.48 crore gross in the kitty, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed several Bollywood biggies on day 12. It crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale (394 crores), Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (395 crores), and Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores). It also crossed Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time, Singham Again (402.26 crores).

Today, it will comfortably overtake the Hindi-dubbed version of Kalki 2898 AD (413.1 crores).

