Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have brought a phenomenal time for the animation industry as their film Mahavatar Narsimha works like a charm at the box office. In 5 days, the Hindi collection of the film stands at a total of 20.05 crore net in Hindi.

Lord Vishnu Overtakes Saiyaara!

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Lord Vishnu’s avatar has already surpassed Saiyaara in terms of ticket sales on BMS. On Wednesday, the animation film registered a ticket sale of almost 81K tickets from 7 AM, while Mohit Suri’s film registered a ticket sale of 48.7K.

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, July 29, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 5 crore at the box office. This was higher than every single day of the film at the box office except for Sunday, which earned 6.77 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Hindi version of the animation film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.38 crore

Day 2: 3.4 crore

Day 3: 6.77 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore

Day 5: 5 crore

Total: 20.05 crore

Will It Enter The Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2025?

It would be interesting to see if Mahavatar Narsimha enters the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood films, including Loveyapa, Azaad, Emergency, and more. Even on weekdays, Mahavatar Narsimha is maintaining strong momentum, a testament to its mass appeal and positive word of mouth. The film is being praised for its powerful depiction of mythology, presented on an epic scale that resonates across generations.

For the unversed, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

