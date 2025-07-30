Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara started strong with an emotional story and a hit soundtrack. It earned big numbers and became a trending topic everywhere. But now, another film is quietly rising and slowly taking over the spotlight — Mahavatar Narsimha. With a powerful divine theme and strong word-of-mouth, it is beginning to overshadow Saiyaara at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha: A Religious Story That Connects With Everyone

One of the biggest reasons for Mahavatar Narsimha’s growing success is its religious and mythological theme. The story of Lord Narsimha connects deeply with the Indian audience. People are not just watching the film; they are connecting with it emotionally and spiritually.

Also, the film is made by Hombale Films, the same production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Once again, they delivered a high-quality movie with strong visuals, good storytelling, and a message that stays with the viewers long after the end credits. Many are calling it a must-watch masterpiece.

Mahavatar Narsimha Vs Saiyaara: Box Office Growth & Wider Audience Reach

While Saiyaara has already crossed 260 crores in 11 days at the domestic box office, Mahavatar Narsimha is rapidly catching up. The Hombale Films movie has raked in around 24.80 crores gross in India in four days. The wide gap between the two films is expected, considering Saiyaara is nearing the end of its second week, while Mahavatar Narsimha has only just begun its theatrical journey.

Despite that, Hombale Films recently took to social media (X) and proudly declared it the “#1 movie at the India Box Office on Monday.” This clearly hints that the movie is emerging as the top choice for the audience across the nation. After 11 days, Saiyaara has earned a worldwide gross of over 393 crores. Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha will start rolling out on international screens starting July 31, 2025.

What’s more interesting is the shifting audience base. Saiyaara continues to enjoy strong support from youth and urban viewers, but Mahavatar Narsimha is drawing in families, seniors, and spiritually inclined audiences. This broader, more devoted demographic could give the film a lasting edge in the coming weeks.

#1 Movie at the Indian Box Office on Monday ❤️‍🔥#MahavatarNarsimha continues its glorious run, emerging as the top choice for audiences across the nation. Be part of the phenomenon & feel the divine roar in cinemas near you ✨#Mahavatar @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @ChaluveG… pic.twitter.com/rtPgPbfDfH — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 28, 2025

Saiyaara’s Overhype Is Leading To Social Media Backlash

Initially, Saiyaara received a lot of love from fans, but now some viewers feel the film is overhyped. The audience is becoming overly dramatic on social media, leading some users to call out the movie with phrases like “new virus unlocked.” This backlash is indirectly affecting the movie’s growth. The title track may have topped global charts, but the story is not working for everyone. Several viewers are also urging others to watch Mahavatar Narsimha over Saiyaara.

Saiyaraa this Saiyaraa that !! Everyone should watch Mahavatar Narsimha Mahavatar Narimsha is must watch Movie!!! Everything about this movie is surreal & Divine. Right from the animation to soundtrack ♥️ Om namo bhagwate Vasudeva nama ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SGGrr7Zt7y — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_sehgal74) July 29, 2025

We need to support movies like Mahavatar Narsimha which will promote our culture and dharma, otherwise these coming generations will keep watching & crying on movies like #Saiyaara. pic.twitter.com/TSFRPzYU3M — Senāpati Bhakta (@bhaktSenapati) July 22, 2025

While the world is busy watching Saiyara, choose to witness Mahavatar Narsimha. 🦁🌸✨ pic.twitter.com/VrIuJHnfyg — Shruti Gupta (@shrutisggupta) July 27, 2025

Instead of watching Saiyaara,

Watch Mahavatar Narsimha

🔥🔥🚩🚩🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hB15SxT2jt — Kanishka Dadhich 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) July 27, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha is continuing to gain further praise. They are sharing reviews, reels, and comments, calling it “the cinema that everyone should watch.”

#MahavatarNarsimha is the cinema that everyone should watch🙏🙏 goosebumps for sure🔥🔥🔥 varaha avatar fight vuntundhi🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏@hombalefilms thank you for bringing this onto big screens.

Waiting for Mahavatar Parashuram pic.twitter.com/LSfJgs6SKf — Lord_Rebel (@Lord_Salaar) July 27, 2025

Check out the trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha below:

