The Monday test for Mahavatar Narsimha was a mere formality as the animation film produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films stands at a total of 14.70 crore box office collection with its Hindi version in four days.

Highest Grossing Animation Film

The highest-grossing animation film of Bollywood has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa, and many more Bollywood films of 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 157% higher than the opening day collection of the film. While it opened at 1.4 crore at the box office, it collected 3.6 crore on the first Monday, July 28. The Monday test for the film was a mere formality looking at the craze of the audiences!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the animation film.

Day 1: 1.4 crore

Day 2: 3.2 crore

Day 3: 6.5 crore

Day 4: 3.6 crore

Total: 14.7 crore

Surpasses Hollywood Biggies In India!

After becoming the biggest animation film in Bollywood, Mahavatar Narsimha is aiming to become the highest grossing Animation film in India, surpassing Hollywood biggies. Currently it has surpassed Kung Fu Panda 1 and 2’s entire lifetime collection. However, to secure the top spot the film needs to Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse‘s 56.3 crore gross collection in India.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Helmed by Ashwin Kumar and rated 9.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the animation film says, “The demon Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Vishnu and declares himself a god. His son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon and restore balance.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Confirmed To Rewrite History After 6 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News