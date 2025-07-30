Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to roar at the ticket window and in only 5 days, the mythological animation film has managed to hit a ticket sale of 1 million on BookMyShow. This is a huge achievement for the Kannada Cinema as well!

1st Kannada Film To Hit 1 Million Ticket Sales

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions delivered the first Kannada film to hit a total of 1 million ticket sales, ever since the trending feature was introduced on BMS in 2023. Since then, no Kannada film came close to the 1 million mark!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Ticket Sales

On the fifth day, Tuesday, Mahavatar Narsimha managed to register a ticket sale of 231.8K on BMS. This is as solid as Sunday’s ticket sale of 232.8K! Usually, films do not see a jump in ticket sales on a working day.

Surpasses Kaatera

Before Mahavatar Narsimha, the biggest ticket sales for a Sandalwood film since 2023 was registered by Kaatera which garnered a ticket sale of 970K, missing the 1 million mark by 30K lesser sold tickets! Now, the animated film has surpassed this number!

Check out the top 10 biggest ticket sales of Kannada films on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced in 2023.

Mahavatar Narsimha: 1 Million (Running) Kaatera: 970K Max: 800K Ui: 600K Su From So: 520K (Running) SSE Side A: 470K Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 412K Bheema: 375K Bagheera: 360K Bhairathi Ranagal: 315K

Mahavatar Narsimha BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales of the film at the box office for 5 days.

Pre Sales: 28K

Day 1: 87.01K

Day 2: 209.54K

Day 3: 232.85K

Day 4: 182.66K

Day 5: 231.85K

Total: 1 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

