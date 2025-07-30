Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to roar at the ticket window and in only 5 days, the mythological animation film has managed to hit a ticket sale of 1 million on BookMyShow. This is a huge achievement for the Kannada Cinema as well!
1st Kannada Film To Hit 1 Million Ticket Sales
Hombale Films and Kleem Productions delivered the first Kannada film to hit a total of 1 million ticket sales, ever since the trending feature was introduced on BMS in 2023. Since then, no Kannada film came close to the 1 million mark!
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Ticket Sales
On the fifth day, Tuesday, Mahavatar Narsimha managed to register a ticket sale of 231.8K on BMS. This is as solid as Sunday’s ticket sale of 232.8K! Usually, films do not see a jump in ticket sales on a working day.
Surpasses Kaatera
Before Mahavatar Narsimha, the biggest ticket sales for a Sandalwood film since 2023 was registered by Kaatera which garnered a ticket sale of 970K, missing the 1 million mark by 30K lesser sold tickets! Now, the animated film has surpassed this number!
Check out the top 10 biggest ticket sales of Kannada films on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced in 2023.
- Mahavatar Narsimha: 1 Million (Running)
- Kaatera: 970K
- Max: 800K
- Ui: 600K
- Su From So: 520K (Running)
- SSE Side A: 470K
- Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 412K
- Bheema: 375K
- Bagheera: 360K
- Bhairathi Ranagal: 315K
Mahavatar Narsimha BMS Sales Summary
Check out the ticket sales of the film at the box office for 5 days.
- Pre Sales: 28K
- Day 1: 87.01K
- Day 2: 209.54K
- Day 3: 232.85K
- Day 4: 182.66K
- Day 5: 231.85K
Total: 1 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
