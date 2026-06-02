As Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai prepares to hit the theaters, all eyes are once again on Varun Dhawan. Over the past 14 years, the actor has pivoted from being a ‘star kid’ to being one of the most bankable commercial heroes in Bollywood. With blockbuster films, lucrative brand endorsements, premium acting fees, and owning luxury assets, Dhawan has amassed an impressive fortune. So, what is the actor’s net worth in 2026?

Varun Dhawan Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Varun Dhawan’s net worth is $50 million, or approximately ₹430 crore. The wealth figures are calculated using publicly available information, including film fees, endorsements, investments, and assets. But the estimates reveal that Varun has made a fortune for himself by his consistent success in the entertainment industry.

Proof that Varun Dhawan can actually cook when he’s not directed by his dad. pic.twitter.com/NLxabWGZn0 — Chai Met Toast (@bythewaynikhil) June 1, 2026

Varun Dhawan’s Primary Sources Of Income

For Varun Dhawan, films continue to be top earners. The actor reportedly charges anywhere from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore per film, depending on the scale of the project and profit-sharing arrangements, according to TOI.

But that’s not all: Dhawan’s commercial portfolio is expected to be strong, thanks to endorsements and long-term brand partnerships. According to MarketingMind, Dhawan has been the face of several campaigns for various brands such as Coca-Cola, Frooti, LUX Cozi, Reebok, Fossil, Skybags, Oppo, and Navratna over the years. Such endorsements have also made him one of Bollywood’s most marketable stars, enhancing his net worth beyond just acting and investing.

Varun Dhawan’s Luxury Car & Bike Collection

Varun Dhawan also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, both cars and motorcycles. His car collection includes a Land Rover LR3, a car priced at around ₹59 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a car priced at about ₹88 lakh, and an Audi Q7, valued at about ₹85 lakh, Times Now reported. Furthermore, his collection of two-wheelers is interesting as well. According to Times Now reports, he owns a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy worth about ₹18.15 lakh, a Polaris Sportsman 850 quad worth approximately ₹13 lakh, and a Polaris Bullet 500 custom olive green worth around ₹1.8 to ₹3.7 lakh.

Inside Varan Dhawan’s Luxury Home

A significant portion of Varun Dhawan’s wealth is tied to real estate, not just movies. According to GQ India, Dhawan owns a massive property worth ₹20 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood, one of the most expensive celebrity neighborhoods in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

With an estimated net worth of ₹430 crore, Varun Dhawan can surely be called a man with an enviable fortune from his blockbuster films, brand endorsements, and luxury investments. Now, the actor is ready to release another major commercial movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, on June 05, 2026, and continues to be one of the most successful Bollywood actors.

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