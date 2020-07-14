From Noor Jehan’s Anmol Ghadi To K.L Saigal’s Shahjehan, Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 1946

Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 1946: Now we are talking about Bollywood in a time when India wasn’t even a free country. The struggle to make India an independent country again was going on so Bollywood films wasn’t a priority for people.

There were very few films released and out of those hardly any film could do well. Interestingly, Noor Jehan led Anmol Ghadi was the only film which touched 1 crore mark that year. K.L. Saigal’s Shahjehan was the next best with a business of 70 lakhs.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1946:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Anmol Ghadi 1 2. ShahJehan 0.70 3. Phulwari 0.50 4. Omar Khayyam 0.40 5. 1857 0.35 6. Omar Khaiyyam 0.33 7. Neecha Nagar 0.32 8. Chehra 0.30 9. Jag Biti 0.28 10. Shikari 0.25

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!