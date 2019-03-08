Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.

Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2019.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Uri - The Surgical Strike 241.19*
2. Gully Boy134.21*
3. Total Dhamaal132.60*
4. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi94.92
5. Luka Chuppi53.70*
6. Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi)31.60
7.The Accidental Prime Minister25.00
8. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga20.01
9. Why Cheat India07.80
10. Sonchiriya 06.60*

