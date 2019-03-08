Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.
Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2019.
Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Uri - The Surgical Strike
|241.19*
|2. Gully Boy
|134.21*
|3. Total Dhamaal
|132.60*
|4. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|94.92
|5. Luka Chuppi
|53.70*
|6. Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi)
|31.60
|7.The Accidental Prime Minister
|25.00
|8. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|20.01
|9. Why Cheat India
|07.80
|10. Sonchiriya
|06.60*