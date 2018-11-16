Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.

Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2018. So far 3 films have crossed the 200 crore mark in the table. We have a lot more left on our plate for this year.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Sanju341.22
2. Padmaavat300.00
3. Avengers: Infinity War222.69
4. Race 3169.00
5. Baaghi 2165.00
6.Thugs Of Hindostan134.95*
7. Stree129.21
8.Raazi123.17
9. Badhaai Ho120.40*
10. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety108.71

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

14 COMMENTS

  8. I think sunju cross all the limits like 2k crore but the movie “the thugs of hindustan” will attack it.

  10. THUGS OF HINDUSTAN 350 CRORE
    GOLD WITH CLASH 140+ CRORE
    ZERO 200+ CRORE
    I dont think robot 2 will do good business

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here