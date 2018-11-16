Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.
Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2018. So far 3 films have crossed the 200 crore mark in the table. We have a lot more left on our plate for this year.
Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Sanju
|341.22
|2. Padmaavat
|300.00
|3. Avengers: Infinity War
|222.69
|4. Race 3
|169.00
|5. Baaghi 2
|165.00
|6.Thugs Of Hindostan
|134.95*
|7. Stree
|129.21
|8.Raazi
|123.17
|9. Badhaai Ho
|120.40*
|10. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|108.71
Padmavat Just Earned 143 Cr. i thought this can break all records
Really padmaavat is a very great film of Indian history!
Raid movie nice and great.collection more than 104cr
Baaghi 2 is Best Movie in 2018 Love you Tiger Shroff. I Like this website so much. thanks for sharing this.
Awesome list dude, I think Infinity war is not Indian film
I think sunju cross all the limits like 2k crore but the movie “the thugs of hindustan” will attack it.
Comment:raid is the best Bollywood movie of 2018
THUGS OF HINDUSTAN 350 CRORE
GOLD WITH CLASH 140+ CRORE
ZERO 200+ CRORE
I dont think robot 2 will do good business
yeah this one is the best website for any kind of bolly news
thanks for this post
Stree good movie with fresh story
Please make this list for top 20