Barry Keoghan has unexpectedly deactivated his Instagram account, drawing more attention to himself. The move comes after his rumored separation from Sabrina Carpenter after a year of dating. The Irish actor deleted his account shortly after sharing several sultry photos. In one of the pics, he showcased his muscles in front of a mirror and flashed a broad, beaming smile in another.

E TEMOS ELE! Barry postou novas fotos em seus stories no Instagram recentemente, mostrando que ainda está em gravações do longa “Crime 101”. #wolfcub #ProudOfBarry 📲 | keoghan92. pic.twitter.com/K3mSM9cyDu — Barry Keoghan Brasil 🐺 | Fan Account (@BarryKeoghanBRA) December 6, 2024

Possible Reason Why Barry Keoghan Deactivated His Instagram Account

Keoghan didn’t get the type of response to his post he would have wanted. The now-deleted posts seemingly garnered an adverse reaction from netizens as he was accused of covertly using his social media to communicate with influencer Breckie Hill behind the pop star’s back.

The internet was rife with rumors suggesting that Keoghan had been unfaithful to Sabrina Carpenter. A blind item submitted to the gossip account DeuxMoi further fueled the speculation. It read, “Apparently, he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

Breckie Hill Also Seemingly Confirmed the Rumors

Online sleuths also surmised that the 21-year-old mentioned in the blind item was influencer Breckie Hill. She allegedly conformed to the provided descriptions: blonde, residing in LA, and possessing a sizable Tiktok following.

Hill exacerbated the speculation by sharing the videos that ostensibly confirmed her involvement as Keoghan’s alleged paramour. The footage she shared also hinted that she had been spending time with the Irish actor.

Barry Keoghan, however, has decided to keep mum on the rumors. According to People Magazine, sources noted that the breakup occurred after a year since both of them were just “young and career-focused.”

