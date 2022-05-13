After crashing heavily on Monday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness somehow managed to stay relatively stable right through the weekdays as collections kept coming in. The numbers in fact went even below the 5 crores mark on Thursday with 4.50 crores* coming in, which is quite a drop when compared to first day of 28.50 crores. Still, the job has finally been done for the film as it has managed to cross the 100 crores milestone.

Currently, the film stands at 103 crores* and this is in fact amongst the Top-5 grossers of the year so far. The only films bigger than these have been KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi. With films doing well across Kannada, Telugu and Hindi film industry, finally a Hollywood biggie has scored as well, which makes it a heartening affair.

That said, after a brilliant opening, at one point in time it had looked like 150 crores would be a cakewalk while 175 crores is a possibility as well. However, Monday downfall resulted in all dreams been broken as the best scar scenario for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now is 125-130 crores lifetime. That said, this is overall good as well since not many Hollywood films have scored this well in India and this one is not even an event film, at least for the ‘desi’ audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

