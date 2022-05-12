It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian’s fashion and style have always been influenced by her now-ex-husband Kanye West. Since February last year, the ex-couple has been in the news owing to their differences. After parting ways with rapper Kanye West, the makeup mogul has now opened up about having panic attacks ever since she began to self-style herself. In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim made a shocking revelation to sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim recently made heads turn when she looked stunning on the red carpet of MET Gala 2022. The fashionista was seen arriving with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the KUWTK latest episode, Kim revealed that Kanye West called her and criticized her look she had opted for WSJ Innovator Award. The 41-year-old reality star was heard telling Kourtney that she reached a point where she would ask Kanye West for everything “down to what I wear.” She revealed on the show, “Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” Kim explained. “In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL.”

Kim when on to add, “Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first? Does it make you nervous? Are you like, ‘Is this is a bad outfit?’” This is when the reality star revealed that Kanye called her. She said, “”He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

“I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes.” I always just trusted in him. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he’ll send me so many reference pictures. So that’s always really been our thing.”

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared photos from the MET Gala After Party where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. Sharing the background story, she wrote, “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown.”

“Further into my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign of the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible,” read her caption further.

Coming back for the WSJ Innovator Awards, Kim Kardashian wore an all-over leather dress which she paired with matching gloves.

