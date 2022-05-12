Moon Knight: Here Are Some Amazing Memes By Netizens On Oscar Isaac Supremacy!

With an action-packed, mind-bending and globetrotting drama, Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar won over fans with its finale episode. With pulsating drama, edge-of-the-seat fight scenes and shocking character revelations, the show starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and others, left fans bewitched and craving for a second season. Naturally, the fandom tapped into its creativity to express its love in various forms. Here’s a look at some of the most captivating fan expressions. If you are yet to enter the Moon Knight universe, stream the show exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Take a look at some of the most interesting memes and artwork on Oscar Isaac starre here:

The long wait for season 2 of Moon Knight:

#MoonKnight I don’t have any other way to express my feelings bout the finale pic.twitter.com/HLpCDO9Gqt — Karlee (에이티즈) 🎬 (@vylkcrie) May 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by essentially marvel – olive :) (@essentially_marvel)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuff I Do When I Am Supposed To Be Working (@pro_crastinator_99999)

Soulful mashups that pay tribute to Marc and his avatars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Tøkas (@s027t)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann (@overexedits)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan’s 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝗰 𝗙𝘅 (@docc.fx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cry 🤖🌙 (@pl.600s)

Depicting the character triangles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuff I Do When I Am Supposed To Be Working (@pro_crastinator_99999)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvelous World Of Fiction (@marvelouswof)

Creative illustrations that capture it all Creative illustrations that capture it all View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lõkì (@marvel._loki_fan)

Creative illustrations that capture it all

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marvelous 👽 (@marvel_fanatic_0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbo (@thisuserisalive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Draws (@angeldraws99)

Have y’all seen Moon Knight yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to witness Steven Grant embrace the chaos in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Must Read: Harry Styles Playing With A Baby In BTS Video Makes His Fans Go Weak In The Knees, One Says “Shirtless Harry Gives Me More Serotonin Than I Ever Had”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Creative illustrations that capture it all