Harry Styles is one of the most adored and followed pop idols in the Hollywood industry. The singer has a massive fan following on his social media account, and he enjoys entertaining with his posts and updates about his daily life. Recently that singer was showered with love for the BTS video of the recently released song ‘As It Is’ on YouTube. Here’s what happened.

Harry made his last big-screen appearance with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals as the Mad Titan Thanos’ brother Starfox. Read on to know the latest scoop on the singer’s BTS video.

Coming back to our topic, recently a video was dropped on Harry Styles’ YouTube channel where he was having loads of fun in between shots of his recently released single ‘As It Was’. Now talking about the eye-catchy part of the whole video and what attracted the viewers most was a young participant in the video.

This behind the scenes clip showed Harry Styles playing and lifting a small baby straight up in the air, remaking the famous Simba’s lift from the Lion King. Later on, the baby got into tears at which, and the shirtless Harry cuddled with the baby, cradling the little one up and down while laughing.

This left his fans in a complete frenzy when the video dropped on the internet. One fan said, “harry holding an infant gives me more serotonin than I’ve had my whole life “. Another fan said, “Now i know every fan was jealous of that baby “. While one fan wrote, “Omg that baby is so lucky. When he grow up he has something to brag about to people. “, another fan stated, “Harry with that baby is hands-down the most precious thing I have seen in ages :’) “. One fan commented saying, ” harry looks so cute carrying a baby! omg my heart fell on the floor lol 😍 “.

Just two words after watching the video ‘ovaries explode’!

On the work front, Harry Styles is gearing up for his next upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. The movie will be directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde and will release on 23rd September 2022. The movie features Harry alongside Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, and Timothy Simons.

