BTS’ fan following is no joke and most people are well aware of the power ARMYs holds on social media. They intervene every time they feel their idols have been done wrong and it is quite often, to say the least. It is also a given that BTS fans come up with a few of the best memes whenever possible and Indian ARMYs have also uped their game in the recent past. Here’s a look at a Phir Hera Pheri clip which is hilarious and yet, so accurate.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been quite active on social media, ever since they made personal Insta accounts just a few weeks back. The maknae of the group, JK has been in touch with his followers through frequent AMA sessions and most of them leave us with heart eyes. He gets all flirty, quirky, and sassy during these interactions and his candid avatar with the fans is clearly one of the reasons for his huge fan following.

If you are a part of the fandom, you are probably already aware of the iconic moment during the Fake Love performance when Jungkook’s buttons ripped off on the stage. It has become a serious thirst trap for the ARMYs and the joke refuses to die down with time. In a recent meme going viral on Instagram, an Indian ARMY member can be seen giving the whole episode a twist of their own by adding a famous Phir Hera Pheri scene to the scenario.

In the clip, Akshay Kumar can be seen asking a bunch of people tied together, if they are safely secured or not. The men, who are in police officers’ uniforms respond positively and the exchange between Akki and Johnny Lever is hilarious, in simple words. The fan has made it seem like BTS’ Jungkook is talking to his buttons in this manner and you are going to love this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS ot7 (@bangtan_soulmates_07)

