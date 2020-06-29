Jurassic Park Series At The Worldwide Box Office: Before Jurassic World: Dominion, Here’s How Previous Films From The Franchise Have Performed

Jurassic Park Series At The Worldwide Box Office: Jurassic series is one of the most loved franchises of Hollywood. It all started back in 1993 and continues to fascinate a large section of people worldwide even today.

The first two films of the series Jurassic Park & The Lost World: Jurassic Park were directed by Steven Spielberg and both proved to be record smashers at that time. The third one, Jurassic Park III which released in 2001 couldn’t create the magic many expected from it but the series came back with a bang in 2015.

Jurassic World (2015) & Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) both turned out to be huge at the box office and now everyone is waiting for the next part, Jurassic World: Dominion which is slated to release next year.

Let’s have a look at the worldwide box office numbers of the Jurassic series so far.

1) Jurassic World

The 2015 film Jurassic World was directed by Colin Trevorrow and featured Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong & Irrfan Khan in important roles. The film garnered $1,670 million at the worldwide box office thus being top grosser of Jurassic series.

2) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

This one released in 2018 and collected an excellent $1,308 million at the worldwide box office. The film directed by J. A. Bayona and is the 2nd highest-grossing Jurassic film so far.

3) Jurassic Park

The first film of the franchise, Jurassic Park was directed by Steven Spielberg and scored $1,032 billion according to Box Office Mojo. Back in 1993, this was the first film that scored $1 billion at the worldwide Box office.

4) The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Another Steven Spielberg directorial, The Lost World: Jurassic Park released in 1997 and did a business of $619 million. The film remained lower as compared to the first part but still did extremely well.

5) Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park III was directed by Joe Johnston and remains the lowest-grossing Jurassic film. Still, it collected $369 million in 2001 which was really good.

Which is your most favourite Jurassic film so far?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!