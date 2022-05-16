Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still currently in development, and Margot Robbie is being considered to join the cast. It has been five years since the last instalment of the superhit franchise was released. Led by Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, several other A-listers like Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, and Penélope Cruz have played a role in it.

Advertisement

Ever since Depp was accused of physical abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard, he was removed from the franchise. While the actor claimed that the allegations were false. Now, JD and Heard are making rounds of court after the actor slammed a defamation case on the Aquaman actress for the same.

Advertisement

Fans have protested bringing back Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with two ongoing petitions. Meanwhile, a new report has come in with updates regarding the movie. As per The Sunday Times, producer Jerry Bruckheimer discussed that they are making some progress on Pirates 6. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” he said.

However, the producer said that they are working on two screenplays of Pirates of the Caribbean 6. One with Margot Robbie and one without. He was asked if Jack Sparrow would return to which Bruckheimer replied, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Even if the one script is written keeping Johnny Depp’s character in mind, the actor revealed in court during the trial that he won’t return to the franchise even if they offered him $300, the money he made from all the 5 Pirate films.

It was also revealed in court that Johnny Depp was offered to write Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to give Jack Sparrow a proper ending before Disney fired him. Meanwhile, though it’s not confirmed whether Margot Robbie will be joining the movie or not, her fans can watch the actress in action in the upcoming film, Barbie.

Must Read: Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Legally Tie The Knot Before Their Big Fat Italian Wedding



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube