Johnny Depp & Amber Heard are embroiled in an ugly battle of accusations. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife. He claims that the Aquaman actress’ false accusations of domestic violence have cost him many projects & endorsements. With millions of dollars involved, we consulted renowned Indian astrologer Pandit Jagannath on who will win the case at the end of it all and here is what he has predicted.

A lot of revelations have been made in the trial currently ongoing in the Fairfax County Court in Virginia. Both the actors have shared their testimonies while witnesses are taking the stands and picking their sides one by one. Lily-Rose Depp, Jennifer Grey, Whitney Henriquez, Rocky Pennington have been some of the names that have appeared in court (physically/ via video).

Pandit Jagannath Guruji in an exclusive conversation predicts, “Depp is a big man and has enough support including that of fans. A lot of dirt has been hurled around and it has become an ugly battle which was there for the world to see now but it seems to be Johnny Depp who will get his peace at the end if we go by the stars. He is in a major emotional turmoil followed by umpteen sleepless nights and he will be emotionally battered for the next few months but the victory could probably be his.”

When we asked how all of this would affect Johnny Depp’s career, Panditji was quick to respond that it would help him get back on track.

“Initially, Amber Heard was his lady luck, but now that Heard is out of the picture, Depp will gain it.” That is only possible if he wins the case, which he almost certainly will,” Panditji added.

We can only hope that the best man wins because their case has disgusted all readers, particularly respective fans of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard!

