Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan is worldwide famous for not only his promising movies but also for the number of huge controversies that he lands upon. Well, as per recent reports, the Bhai of B-town has once again fallen into the pit of controversy and this time it’s with his neighbours.

For the unversed, in the year 2018, The superstar’s neighbours had defamed and alleged that the Antim actor wasn’t allowing them to build a bungalow beside his Pavel farmhouse, even though they (the neighbours) own the land.

Reacting to these allegations by his neighbour Ketan Kakkad and his wife Anita Kakkad, Salman Khan ended up filing a case against hai neighbours for defaming him in an interview with a YouTuber. The star also filed case against two other members who were present in the said interview.

Other than this case, it is said that Salman Khan also filed a plea for injuction in the court, against the defamatory content that was created by his neighbours Ketan Kakkad and wife Anita. Salman’s plea read, “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”

Well, according to the reports by Indiatoday, the suit which was filed by Salman, came up for hearing today (14 Jan) before Judge Anil H Laddhad in the City civil court. The Advocates representing Khan emphasised on granting the injunction. However, advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap who were representing the Kakkad family immediately opposed the plea and revealed that they aren’t aware of the whole suit because they received the papers on the lawsuit yesterday (13 Jan) night. The advocates then asked Judge Laddhad to give them time as they can wait to receive Kakkad’s reply over the case.

Hearing this, Judge Laddhad decided to give Kakkad’s advocates some time to file a reply on behalf of him. The judge postponed the hearing of Salman Khan’s case on January 21.

