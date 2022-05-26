It’s turning out to be one victorious run for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as collections were super strong on Wednesday as well. The film stayed over the 8 crores mark even on its sixth day, which is quite fantastic since so many others have managed these numbers even over their first weekend this year. As much as 8.51 crores came on Wednesday, which is a good hold all over again, considering Tuesday was 9.56 crores.

With this, it’s now a given that the first week will very comfortably go past the 90 crores mark and bring in even more by the time Thursday is through. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be one big lottery for Bollywood where the film was expected to do well but it has actually gone overboard and would be doing much better than what the most optimistic of people would have thought. An entry into the 100 Crore Club is coming at a premium in current times as what the Anees Bazmee directed film is going to do is go at least 50% more than that.

So far, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has collected 84.78 crores and the 100 crores mark could well be reached on the second Friday itself. Now that would be one remarkable feat indeed. With this film, the stocks of Kartik Aaryan have gone up manifold now and that’s going to do wonders for his next release Shehzada which is an even more universal family entertainer. The youngsters have consolidated his stardom, and how!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

