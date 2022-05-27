Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now aiming to cross much bigger milestones in weeks to come. The fantastic first week has set the tone for the Kartik Aaryan starrer which stayed consistent right through the weekdays too, as a result of which the film now stands at 92.05 crores. This isn’t something that anyone would have imagined prior to the release but that’s how it has turned out to be and now it’s time for further frontiers to be crossed.

The manner in which the Anees Bazmee directed film is going currently, a lifetime on the range of 160-175 crores is a definite possibility. That would bring the film in a blockbuster zone and for that to happen, a lot will depend on what happens in the second week.

There are two new releases arriving today, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Ayushmann Khurranna’s Anek. While between the two films it’s former which will have higher collections, it has to be seen how much of an impact is there on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 because of that.

So far Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a one-horse race, as apparent in Thursday’s collections of 7.27 crores, which is not much of a drop when compared to previous day numbers of 8.51 crores. If the numbers stay on to be in excess of 6 crores today as well, which is a very good possibility, then the game is on for the horror-comedy.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

