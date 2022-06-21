Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Daler Mehndi Wants Brother Mika Singh To Have 12 Kids!

Popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma reveals interesting facts about his friendship with Mika Singh while elder brother Daler Mehndi expresses his wish for Mika to have 12 children on ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

Kapil shares about how he feels blessed to have a friend like him.

“I bought a flat in the same building where Mika Singh used to stay, so I could spend a lot more time with him,” Kapil Sharma says.

Kapil Sharma further adds: “Mika Singh’s bride-to-be will be very lucky because he does so much for the people he doesn’t even know, and for his life partner he could probably do anything.”

On the other hand, Daler Mehndi shares his wish for Mika to have 12 children.

“We had been waiting a long time for Mika to get married. AND now that the time has finally come, I could not be happier. I want him to have at least 12 children,” he says.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ airs on Star Bharat.

