Television actress and fashion enthusiast Uorfi Javed is once again making headlines for being trolled for her latest fashion choice. After her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi’s fan following grew insanely.

However, it was her fashion experiments on Instagram that attracted millions of attention to her. While most enjoy her unique fashion choices, many find them ‘disgusting’ and ‘cheap’.

Once again, Uorfi Javed was trolled mercilessly for her outfit during recent spotting. Viral Bhayani’s recently uploaded post featuring Uorfi has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, the actress was spotted donning a nude colour cut-out body-hugging dress as she was chomping a vada pav during the photo-clicking session.

As always Uorfi Javed’s fashion choice did not settle well with the netizens and they brutally trolled her for the same in the comments section. A user on Instagram commented, “A ladki nahi hai alian hia ajib janvar ” Another user commented, “kaun hain yea log kaha se ate hai yea?” A third user commented, “ 😢😢 wo wada paav kardne se acha ek towel karid ti toh acha hota side cover hota uske pagall aurat 😬 ” A fourth user commented, “Kapde me dori…..n choti me hook….pakki stree movie ki dayan lag rahi hai😂😂 “

Unlike the trolls, many of her fans showered the actress with immense love, hearts, fire and heart eyes emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, A few weeks ago, Uorfi’s outfit, videos and posts on Instagram were lauded by international designer Harris Reed. It is to be noted that this designer is known for working with celebrities such as Harry Styles, Emma Watson, Adele and more popular stars. Harris had shared a post of Javed and had revealed that he found her outfits amazing and that he was obsessed with the. While showering praises on the actress’ outfit, Reed said, “This girl is clearly very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I’m really obsessed.”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s recent fashion choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

