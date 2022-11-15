Andrew Garfield is one hot actor who has millions of fans across the globe thanks to characters he played in films like The Social Network, The Amazing Spider-Man, Tick, Tick… Boom! and more. The actor, who is all set to enter his 40s in 2023, has opened up about kids and whether he feels the pressure to have them before he reaches there.

The 39-year-old Oscar-nominated actor recently appeared shirtless on the cover of a magazine and looked super hot. While conversing with them, the Spider-Man actor got candid about many things including the emotional impact of losing his mother has had on him, the pressure to have children and lots more. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actor is the sixth cover star for the British GQ’s Men of the Year issue in association with BOSS. While chatting with them, Andrew Garfield got candid about turning 40 soon, having a blast celebration and the pressure looming over him with regard to having kids. He said, “It’s interesting. It feels far off. I need to start thinking about a good party.”

Andrew Garfield continued, “If I organise something fun, it’ll be great. And the good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part. And I’m like… (laughs)”

Talking about having kids himself and if there is any pressure to procreate mini versions of himself, the Spider-Man star said, “Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself…” The Amazing Spiderman actor continued, “Where do I start with why it didn’t happen? It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like by this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child – that kind of thing.”

Andrew Garfield concluded by adding, “I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously, it’s easier for me as a man…”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi. Also, do you think one needs to have kids before 40? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Chris Evans & Jana Kramer Dated, Actress Recalls The Captain America Star Ghosting Her After An ‘Embarrassing Bathroom’ Incident At His House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram