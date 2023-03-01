Shakira has finally opened up about her ongoing feud with ex-partner Gerard Pique. After releasing diss tracks and taking indirect digs, the singer has come up front and talked about her personal life in a recent interview. While the former Barcelona player Pique was accused of cheating on the singer with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, the world wanted to know what really went down south.

The couple ended their relationship of over a decade and announced their separation in June 2022, shocking the fans. Though the couple was not married, they were together for 11 years and shared two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Read on to know more about what Shakira has to say about Pique in a recent interview.

In a conversation with journalist Enrique Acevedo on the Mexican channel Canal Estrellas, Shakira lambasted Gerard Pique. She called herself, ‘self-sufficient’ after she realized that she was ‘bought into the story that a woman needed a man to be complete’. She also added, “I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof.”

In the conversation, Shakira revealed that she has ‘more confidence’ and has become a ‘lioness’ for her two children, Shasha and Milan. She adds, “You don’t achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day.”

“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” said Shakira, mentioning she has “been emotionally quite dependent on men”. While discussing personal life struggles, the Waka Waka singer added, ‘When a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger.’

