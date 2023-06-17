The much-awaited film Adipurush was released in theatres on Friday amidst much expectation. Despite huge excitement among fans, the film seemingly failed to meet the expectation. Several negative reviews criticised Om Raut for including what some perceive as ‘modern’ elements, suggesting they were unnecessary.

Many netizens have expressed concerns about the visual effects, costume choices, and the portrayal of mythological characters in the film. In the midst of all the criticism, the filmmaker’s old tweet has resurfaced and gone viral. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Om Raut’s 2016 tweet subtly made a comparison between the Marathi film ‘Sairat’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’, which was released around the same time. He wrote, “#Sairat box office declared at 80cr. Crosses #SRK starrer #FAN Now that’s what I call #Zingat.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Fans have now turned the tables and poked fun at Raut’s tweet, noting the absurdity of the situation as ‘Adipurush’ has received poor reviews and has been the target of harsh trolling.

Fans expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan while responding to the situation, with one fan commenting, “Never mess with King Khan.” Another fan emphasised King Khan’s achievements, “What SRK did in 2011, no one can replicate in the present.”

A third user highlighted stated, “What #ShahRukhKhan presented decades back is still a dream for these so-called PAN India movies and stars.” Sarcastically, a fourth user added, “God bless you, my son.”

Today, with a 600cr budget, Om Raut made The Epic Story of Ramayana like a Cartoon. He couldn't even do 10% of FAN in VFX. #SRK will always be a Daddy in Vision and Film Making. The world is laughing at you @omraut. Now that's what we call #Karma. https://t.co/BJKbm0Ri3Z — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 16, 2023

Never mess with king Khan pic.twitter.com/YMLZqx2orB — Tubelight (அன்பு செய்வோம்)❣️ (@Blink_Blng) June 16, 2023

God bless you my son 😇 pic.twitter.com/Mqsibg4FIF — benarasi Babu😎 (@provane_) June 16, 2023

Fans have turned to memes to mock the movie’s characters, poor visual effects, and costumes now that Om Raut‘s movie is the focus of harsh criticism. Furthermore, it’s obvious that Twitter’s trolling game has no bounds because the Adipurush director’s earlier comment is coming back to haunt him.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Prabhas & Kriti Sanon Starrer Takes A Bumper Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News