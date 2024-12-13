Jay-Z and his longtime pal Sean Diddy Combs are caught in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The rapper was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl. While he vehemently denied the accusations, his alleged secret son came forward with shocking allegations against him. The interview reportedly took place even before the rape accusations surfaced.

In a conversation with Media Take Out, Rymir Satterwaite described his father as a “secretive and vindictive man” while revealing insights about the rapper’s love affair with his late mother. The latter was also allegedly underage at that time.

He also spoke to Daily Mail about Jay-Z’s reaction to the rape allegations. “It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks,” the 31-year-old said. “My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable,” he added.

Jay-Z Has Allegedly Been Avoiding Paternity For Years

Satterwaithe’s mother, who passed away after suffering two consecutive heart attacks, reportedly used to show him photos and videos of himself with Jay-Z from his childhood. According to the 30-year-old, his mother was allegedly only 15 when she became involved with the rapper, who was 22 then.

Satterwaithe claimed that Jay-Z has been avoiding accepting paternity for years and has been ruthless in his behavior. He added that the music mogul must be avoiding a paternity test because his mother was underage during the relationship.

Jay-Z’s Legal Team Sought To Dismiss The Paternity Lawsuit

The 55-year-old’s legal team tried to have the paternity lawsuit dismissed, arguing that Satterwaithe’s father is the man named on his birth certificate. However, after undergoing a DNA test, Satterwaithe determined that the man listed on the certificate was not his biological father.

He explained that this case is meant to demonstrate that the court system should deceive no one, and he will publicly apologize if he is proven wrong.

Jay-Z Has Been Accused Of Raping A Minor Alongside Sean Diddy Combs

On Sunday night, news emerged of a lawsuit filed against Jay-Z, accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old girl together with Sean Diddy Combs. The victim stated that she was attempting to enter an event when she interacted with a limo driver working for Combs, who allegedly took her to a house party.

She claimed that after drinking a cocktail, she began to feel lightheaded and that Jay-Z, Combs, and a female celebrity referred to as “Celebrity B” surrounded her while she lay in a bedroom.

The accuser alleged that Combs threw her against a wall, onto a bed, after which the musician reportedly began undressing her as she became more and more disoriented. She went on add that Jay-Z then “vaginally raped her” while Combs and the female celebrity looked on. However, as expected, both rappers refuted the allegations.

