Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 17: Likely To Register Hit Verdict This Week (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is currently in its third week and is showing no signs of slowing down. Moreover, the film is now just a step away from securing a hit verdict at the box office. It has already achieved several milestones, including becoming the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film.

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the film is now inching closer to its target box office milestone to earn a clean hit status. Furthermore, its impressive performance over the third weekend indicates that it is likely to achieve the milestone within this week itself.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 17

On Day 17 (Third Sunday), Maa Inti Bangaaram collected 1.61 crore net in India across 991 shows, registering a strong 33% occupancy. Consequently, the film’s total India net collection now stands at 57.71 crore after 17 days.

Day-wise India Net Box Office Collection

Week 1: 22.70 crore

Week 2: 20.25 crore

Day 15: 0.75 crore

Day 16: 1.40 crore

Day 17: 1.61 crore

Total: 57.71 crore

Reportedly, the film was made on a controlled budget of 30 crore. Therefore, it now needs just 2.29 crore more to achieve a hit verdict. Looking at its current pace and the steady hold at the box office, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to cross that milestone during its third week itself.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Becomes Tollywood’s Fifth Highest-Grossing Film of 2026 Worldwide

Meanwhile, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu film has already cemented its position as the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Furthermore, it now needs to earn just over 5 crore to overtake Ustaad Bhagat Singh and climb to the fourth spot on the list.

Highest-Grossing Telugu Films of 2026 Worldwide

Peddi – 337.45 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 92.02 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore Dacoit – 56.88 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 22.48 crore Raakaasa – 21.85 crore

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