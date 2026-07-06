Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Enters The 100 Crore Club (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Cocktail 2 continues to enjoy its own share of audiences despite the presence of Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha. Backed by the sequel factor, the film opened strongly and continued the momentum in the second week as well. In the third week, its pace was affected to some extent, but decent moolah continues to come in. In the meantime, it has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, becoming Shahid Kapoor’s first post-COVID film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Cocktail sequel scored 1.95 crore on the third Sunday, day 17. Including day 15’s 1.4 crore and day 16’s 1.84 crore, the film scored 5.19 crore during the third weekend. Overall, it has earned 101.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 119.65 crore gross. It is heading for a lifetime collection of 108-110 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2:

Week 1 – 74.31 crore

Week 2 – 21.9 crore

Day 15 – 1.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.84 crore

Day 17 – 1.95 crore

Total – 101.4 crore

Centuries for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna!

By entering the 100 crore club in net collections, Cocktail 2 has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s first 100 crore net grosser in the post-COVID era. For Kriti Sanon, it marked her third post-COVID century in India after Adipurush and Tere Ishk Mein. For Rashmika Mandanna, the film has turned out to be the 8th domestic century in the post-pandemic era. Before the Cocktail sequel, her Pushpa, Varisu, Animal, Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma achieved the feat.

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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