Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: It’s Now Akshay Kumar’s 6th Highest-Grosser In India Post-COVID( Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook )

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and others, maintained its winning momentum even in its second weekend, despite losing a significant number of screens to Alpha. As expected, family audiences stepped out in big numbers, resulting in a big surge on Saturday and Sunday. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 3 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 10!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Welcome threequel scored a solid 10.44 crore on its second Sunday, day 10. Compared to day 9’s 7.92 crore, it displayed a jump of 31.81%. Overall, it earned 23.31 crore during the second weekend, pushing the total collection to 118.52 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 139.85 crore gross. Given the momentum, the film is likely to comfortably reach the 150 crore net milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.21 crore

Day 8 – 4.95 crore

Day 9 – 7.92 crore

Day 10 – 10.44 crore

Total – 118.52 crore

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grosser in India post-COVID

With 118.52 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film in India in the post-COVID era. Up next, it will overtake Sky Force (134.93 crore) to claim the 5th spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers in India (net):

Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 Sooryavanshi – 195.04 OMG 2 – 150 Sky Force – 134.93 Welcome To The Jungle – 118.52 crore (10 days) Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 Samrat Prithviraj – 68 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise. It also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and many others.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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